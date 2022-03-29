Biden Concludes Call on Ukraine With European Counterparts - White House

US President Joe Biden at 10:12 a.m. EDT (14:12 GMT) concluded his call with four European counterparts to discuss the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden at 10:12 a.m. EDT (14:12 GMT) concluded his call with four European counterparts to discuss the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden's call with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Draghi, and UK Prime Minister Johnson concluded at 10:12 EDT," the White House said in a pool report.

The leaders began their call almost an hour earlier at 9:19 a.m. EDT, according to a previous White House pool report.

Leaders from the US, NATO, EU and others have stepped up collaboration on sanctions and collective defense in recent weeks in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

The operation, which began in late February, is intended to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine in defense of the Donbas republics, the Kremlin said. Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are ongoing, with lead Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky calling Tuesday's talks in Istanbul "constructive."