UrduPoint.com

Biden Concludes Call On Ukraine With European Counterparts - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Biden Concludes Call on Ukraine With European Counterparts - White House

US President Joe Biden at 10:12 a.m. EDT (14:12 GMT) concluded his call with four European counterparts to discuss the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden at 10:12 a.m. EDT (14:12 GMT) concluded his call with four European counterparts to discuss the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden's call with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Draghi, and UK Prime Minister Johnson concluded at 10:12 EDT," the White House said in a pool report.

The leaders began their call almost an hour earlier at 9:19 a.m. EDT, according to a previous White House pool report.

Leaders from the US, NATO, EU and others have stepped up collaboration on sanctions and collective defense in recent weeks in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

The operation, which began in late February, is intended to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine in defense of the Donbas republics, the Kremlin said. Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are ongoing, with lead Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky calling Tuesday's talks in Istanbul "constructive."

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House German Vladimir Putin Istanbul Lead United Kingdom February From

Recent Stories

Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports ..

Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports activities in Balochistan: Abd ..

1 minute ago
 Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring implementation on ..

Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring implementation on Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance

1 minute ago
 PM not to compromise on independent foreign policy ..

PM not to compromise on independent foreign policy, national security: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Russia Does Not Want to Put Kiev at Great Military ..

Russia Does Not Want to Put Kiev at Great Military Risk - Delegation Head

4 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Ministry Declares Diplomat From Russ ..

Czech Foreign Ministry Declares Diplomat From Russian Embassy in Prague Persona ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.