Biden Concludes Virtual Meeting With Zelenskyy, G7 Leaders - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 09:33 PM

US President Joe Biden has concluded his virtual meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Group of Seven (G7) leaders, the White House said on Friday

"President Biden's virtual meeting with President Zelenskyy and G7 leaders started at 9:10 a.

m. ET and ended at 10:38 a.m. ET," the White House said in a statement.

A joint statement from the G7 leaders is expected soon, the White House added.

The meeting occurred on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, coinciding with a wave of new sanctions against Russia.

