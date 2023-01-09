Biden Condemns Protesters' Storming of Government Buildings in Brazil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has condemned the "assault on democracy" in Brazil, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday.

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio) Lula (da Silva)," Biden said on Twitter on Sunday.

Brazilian media reported on Sunday that Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Congress building in Brasilia, with police dispersing them using gas and sound grenades. Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

In comments made to White House press pool reporters during his visit to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday Biden called the unrest in Brazil "outrageous."

Earlier, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden was closely following the situation in Brazil and that Washington condemned the Sunday violence. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for Lula in a Twitter post.

The US Embassy in Brazil has also condemned the Sunday riots in Brasilia and has urged US nationals to avoid the area where the unrest was taking place.

Lula has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.