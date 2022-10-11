WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities and promised to continue to support Kiev with the necessary military equipment, including air defense systems, the White House said on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

, spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. He expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks. President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the White House said in a statement.