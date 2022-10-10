UrduPoint.com

Biden Condemns Russia's Monday Morning Missile Strikes On Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Biden Condemns Russia's Monday Morning Missile Strikes on Ukraine - White House

US President Joe Biden has condemned Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, saying non-military infrastructure were destroyed in the attacks, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has condemned Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, saying non-military infrastructure were destroyed in the attacks, the White House said.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people," he said.

He said that Washington offers condolences to the families of the victims.

"These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," he said.

The US calls on Russia to end the military operation in Ukraine, Biden added.

