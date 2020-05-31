Biden Condemns Violence During George Floyd Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Joe Biden, a former US Vice President and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the November election, on Sunday condemned violence that erupted during protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Multiple US cities saw a fifth night of violence on Saturday, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis this week. What started as anti-racism protests soon morphed into vandalism and looting.

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not," Biden said in a statement.

The politician called on US citizens to use their pain and anger to bring the country to "the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy."