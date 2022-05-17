Biden Condemns White Supremacy as 'Poison' to US in Wake of Buffalo Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) White supremacy is poisonous to the United States as a nation, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday in a speech addressing the Buffalo shooting that left 10 dead and three others injured.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of committing a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, which the FBI has qualified as a racially motivated hate crime. Gendron allegedly left a manifesto expressing white supremacist beliefs, including theories purporting the intentional replacement of the white population. Gendron also allegedly made use of white supremacist imagery such as the Black Sun, a symbol used by Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups such as the Ukrainian Azov Battalion.

"What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism, domestic terrorism, violence inflicted in the service of hate ... A hate that through the media and politics (and) the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost, and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced by the other, by people who don't look like them," Biden said. "White supremacy is a poison, it's a poison running through our body politic, and it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more."