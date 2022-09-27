Biden Confers With Florida Officials as Category 3 Hurricane Ian Approaches - White House

UrduPoint.com

President Joe Biden has discussed with several Florida mayors the preparations in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 storm that is expected to hit the state's west coast, the White House said in a readout on Tuesday

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. held separate calls today with Mayor Jane Castor of Tampa, Mayor Ken Welch of St. Petersburg and Mayor Frank Hibbard of Clearwater to discuss preparations for the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian," the readout said.

Biden spoke about what federal, state and local governments are doing to position resources ahead of the hurricane and the plan to implement evacuation operations, including resources the US president directed to Florida after his emergency declaration announcement over the weekend.

Biden said he has directed Federal Emergency management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to ensure that all available federal support is prepared in advance and positioned in ways to augment state and local emergency response efforts after the hurricane passes, the readout said.

Two-and-a-half million residents have so far been ordered to evacuate the Tampa and surrounding areas.

Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba earlier causing significant wind and storm surge impacts, according to the US Hurricane Center.

