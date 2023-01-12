Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at His Home, Personal Library

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware.

"My lawyers reviewed other places where documents might have been from my time as Vice President were stored and they finished the review last night.

They discovered a small number of documents of classified markings in storage areas, in file cabinets in my home, in my personal library," Biden told reporters following his remarks on the state of the US economy.

Earlier on Thursday, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said that the second batch of classified documents was discovered in Biden residence's garage in Wilmington, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.