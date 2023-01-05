Biden Confirms Bradley Fighting Vehicles on Table for Ukraine - White House Reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday confirmed that Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the table for delivery to Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg White House reporter.

"Yes," Biden is quoted as saying when asked if Bradleys are on the table for Ukraine.

The statement confirms earlier US media reports about the Biden administration considering the lightly armored vehicles for use by Ukrainian forces.

The infantry transport vehicles are armed with a 25mm autocannon and anti-tank missiles. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the West's provision of arms for Ukraine undermines prospects for a future peace process.