Biden Confirms Choosing Lloyd Austin As US Secretary of Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Projected President-elect Joe Biden confirmed in an op-ed on Tuesday that he has selected former Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense.

"Today, I ask Lloyd Austin to once more take on a mission for the United States of America - this time as the secretary-designate of the Department of Defense," Biden wrote in an opinion piece in The Atlantic magazine. "I know he will do an outstanding job."