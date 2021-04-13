UrduPoint.com
Biden Confirms Invitation To Putin To Take Part In Climate Summit - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

US President Joe Biden confirmed his invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the Climate Summit via video conference on April 22-23 during a phone conversation on Tuesday that took place at Washington's initiative, the Kremlin said

"The current state of Russian-American relations and some topical aspects of the international agenda were thoroughly discussed. Joe Biden reaffirmed his earlier invitation to the Russian president to take part in the climate summit, which will be held via videoconference on April 22-23," the Kremlin said in a statement.

