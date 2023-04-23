Biden Confirms US Forces Evacuated Embassy Personnel From Sudanese Capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he had ordered US military forces to evacuate US government personnel from the American Embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum amid violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Earlier, the RSF said they coordinated with the US Forces Mission consisting of six aircraft, for evacuating US diplomats and their families on Sunday morning.

"Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum," Biden said in a release late on Saturday night.

"I thank Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which were critical to the success of our operation."

Biden added that he was receiving regular reports from his team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, and also working closely with US allies and partners in this effort. The United States is temporarily suspending operations at the US Embassy in Sudan, he added.