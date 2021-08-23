Biden Confirms US To Use Commercial Aircraft To Help Evacuate People From Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden confirmed on Sunday that the United States will use commercial aircraft to help evacuate people from Afghanistan.
"Our military aircraft will get them [people] to [transit] centers, but then we are going to get civil reserve fleet. This program... designed to use commercial aircraft," Biden told reporters in the White House.