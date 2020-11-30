UrduPoint.com
Biden Confirms Yellen To Lead US Treasury, Names Others To Economic Team

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Biden Confirms Yellen to Lead US Treasury, Names Others to Economic Team

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden announced top officials responsible for managing the US economy during his expected upcoming administration, led by former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary and a mission to deliver relief from economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden announced top officials responsible for managing the US economy during his expected upcoming administration, led by former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary and a mission to deliver relief from economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever," Biden said in a press release.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department.

In addition to Yellen, Biden named Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget; Wally Adeyemo as Deputy Treasury Secretary and Cecilia Rouse to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, with Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as fellow members of the Council, the release said.

