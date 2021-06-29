WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the successful snap parliamentary elections and the victory of his Civil Contract Party.

"Congratulations to the people of Armenia and Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] on successful parliamentary elections," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

"Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution - we are committed to strengthening that partnership."

On Sunday, the Armenian central election committee announced the final results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, confirming that Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party won with 53.91 percent of the vote.