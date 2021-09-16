UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom On Victory In Recall Vote - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:08 AM

Biden Congratulates California Governor Newsom on Victory in Recall Vote - Statement

US President Joe Biden has congratulated California Governor Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat, on his victory in the recall vote, a statement from the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated California Governor Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat, on his victory in the recall vote, a statement from the White House said on Wednesday.

Over 63 percent of residents of California voted against recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday after 70 percent of the ballots counted, according to the recent projection from the CNN Decision Desk.

"Congratulations to Governor Gavin Newsom on defeating the recall vote. This vote is a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic: strong vaccine requirements, strong steps to reopen schools safely, and strong plans to distribute real medicines not fake treatments to help those who get sick," Biden said.

According to the US leader, the fact that both Democratic and Republican voters rejected the recall shows that the US people "are unifying behind taking these steps to get the pandemic" behind.

In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures to oust Newsom over what they saw as "draconian" measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, poor economic policies and other issues. The state's Elections Office set September 14 as the date for the gubernatorial recall election.

California is the only US state that has ever succeeded in recalling its governor in 2003, Gray Davis was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Related Topics

Election Governor Poor Vote White House Arnold Schwarzenegger April September From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

1 hour ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

28 minutes ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

31 minutes ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

31 minutes ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.