Biden Congratulates Erdogan On Reelection, Parties Agree To Develop Cooperation - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties Agree to Develop Cooperation - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory, and the parties agreed to continue to develop cooperation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

"President Joe Biden of the U.S. called President Erdogan to congratulate him on his reelection. Congratulating President Erdogan on his election success, President Biden expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people. Noting the growing importance of the Turkey-U.S. relations in the face of regional and global challenges, the two leaders agreed on enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in every area in the new period," the statement said.

