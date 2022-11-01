WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US President Joe Biden by phone congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election and discussed a range of issues, including climate change and food security, the White House said on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil to offer his congratulations on his election," the White House said in a press release. "The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.

"

Lula won 50.9% of the vote in the Sunday runoff, while incumbent Jair Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court released after 100% of the ballots were processed.