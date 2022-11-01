UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Lulu Da Silva On Victory In Brazil's Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 12:41 AM

Biden Congratulates Lulu da Silva on Victory in Brazil's Presidential Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US President Joe Biden by phone congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election and discussed a range of issues, including climate change and food security, the White House said on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil to offer his congratulations on his election," the White House said in a press release. "The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.

"

Lula won 50.9% of the vote in the Sunday runoff, while incumbent Jair Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court released after 100% of the ballots were processed.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote White House Superior Brazil United States Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

19 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

21 minutes ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

23 minutes ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

23 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

23 minutes ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.