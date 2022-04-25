UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Macron on Re-Election, Ready to Continue Joint Work - White House

US President Joe Biden spoke over the telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron and congratulated him on his re-election in the race against National Rally party candidate Marine Le Pen, the White House said in a readout of the conversation on Monday

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to congratulate him on his re-election.

He underscored the close and enduring relations between the United States and France, our oldest ally, based on shared democratic values, economic ties, and security cooperation. President Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities," the readout said.

Earlier on Monday, Macron beat Le Pen in the runoff of the French presidential election by winning 58.55% of the votes cast. Le Pen won 41.45% of the votes.

