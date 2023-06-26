Biden Congratulates Mitsotakis on Re-Election as Prime Minister of Greece - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has congratulated the leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on his re-election as Greek Prime Minister.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our congratulations to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece on his reelection. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security," Biden said in a Sunday statement.

The New Democracy party won 40.56% of the votes and received 158 out of 300 seats in parliament during the snap elections held on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Greek Interior Ministry.

A total of eight parties are expected to make it into parliament, whereas only five parties managed to do so during the previous elections held on May 21. The Sunday parliamentary vote was announced in late May after no party won an absolute majority in parliament during the previous round.

Following the announcement of preliminary election results on Sunday, Mitsotakis made a statement, vowing to transform the country over the next four years and improve the lives of Greek citizens.

Mitsotakis will receive a mandate to form a government on Monday and will then be sworn in as Prime Minister, the press service of the New Democracy party said on Sunday.