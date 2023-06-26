Open Menu

Biden Congratulates Mitsotakis On Re-Election As Prime Minister Of Greece - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Biden Congratulates Mitsotakis on Re-Election as Prime Minister of Greece - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has congratulated the leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on his re-election as Greek Prime Minister.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our congratulations to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece on his reelection. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security," Biden said in a Sunday statement.

The New Democracy party won 40.56% of the votes and received 158 out of 300 seats in parliament during the snap elections held on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Greek Interior Ministry.

A total of eight parties are expected to make it into parliament, whereas only five parties managed to do so during the previous elections held on May 21. The Sunday parliamentary vote was announced in late May after no party won an absolute majority in parliament during the previous round.

Following the announcement of preliminary election results on Sunday, Mitsotakis made a statement, vowing to transform the country over the next four years and improve the lives of Greek citizens.

Mitsotakis will receive a mandate to form a government on Monday and will then be sworn in as Prime Minister, the press service of the New Democracy party said on Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Ministry Parliament Democracy Vote United States Greece May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

5 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

8 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

10 hours ago
Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

11 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

11 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

13 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

14 hours ago

More Stories From World