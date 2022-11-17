Biden Congratulates Republicans for Winning Majority in US House, Vows to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) President Joe Biden issued a statement congratulating Republicans for winning the majority in the US House of Representatives and vowed to cooperate with his political rivals to deliver results for the American people.

"I congratulate Leader (Kevin) McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families," Biden said in a press release on Wednesday. "I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - willing to work with me to deliver results for them.

"

Biden said the future of the United States is too promising to be trapped in political warfare and the American people want the US government to get things done for them.

US Congressman Mike Garcia's re-election victory was confirmed on Wednesday evening, providing enough mandates to tilt the scale of power in the House of Representatives from Democrats to Republicans.

While Republicans have been projected to win a majority in the lower chamber of Congress by securing at least 218 seats, Democrats retained the majority in the Senate after the midterm elections.