UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Becoming UK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak on Becoming UK Prime Minister

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Liz Truss

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Liz Truss.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Biden wrote on social media. "Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine."

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, UK King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister, asking him to form a government.

Truss announced her resignation on October 20, after six chaotic weeks in office, due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the consequent risks of soaring public debt. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Social Media United Kingdom October Government

Recent Stories

Italy's New Prime Minister Meloni Prioritizes Dive ..

Italy's New Prime Minister Meloni Prioritizes Diversification of Energy Sources

1 minute ago
 Japan Urges US to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership D ..

Japan Urges US to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership Deal

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Lawmaker Comes to Taiwan for Assembly of ..

Ukrainian Lawmaker Comes to Taiwan for Assembly of World Movement for Democracy ..

1 minute ago
 China Hopes to Strengthen Relations With London Un ..

China Hopes to Strengthen Relations With London Under New UK Government

1 minute ago
 AJK PM warns India to avoid misadventure of attack ..

AJK PM warns India to avoid misadventure of attacking liberated territory

5 minutes ago
 Targeting $100 bn exports in 5 years vital to addr ..

Targeting $100 bn exports in 5 years vital to address external financing issues: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.