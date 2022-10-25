Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak on Becoming UK Prime Minister

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Liz Truss

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the resignation of Liz Truss.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Biden wrote on social media. "Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine."

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, UK King Charles III appointed Sunak as the new prime minister, asking him to form a government.

Truss announced her resignation on October 20, after six chaotic weeks in office, due to criticism over the government's new economic plan and the consequent risks of soaring public debt. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.