WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippine news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the prize on Friday "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

"I congratulate Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for the much-deserved honor of being named this year's winners of the Nobel Peace Prize," Biden said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the US president, Ressa and Muratov have tirelessly and fearlessly pursued the facts like many other journalists.

"They have worked to check the abuse of power, expose corruption, and demand transparency. They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence.

And, for their commitment to the basic principles of the free press”principles that are indispensable to a healthy democracy”they have faced constant threats, harassment and intimidation, legal action, and even, in the case of Muratov, the death of his colleagues," Biden said.

He applauded the Nobel Committee for honoring Muratov's and Ressa's work and drawing attention to increasing pressure on journalists all around the world.

Muratov is the third Russian citizen to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1975, Soviet nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote human rights in the former Soviet Union and for disarmament and cooperation between all nations. In 1990, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the prize for playing a leading role in the changes in East-West relations.