(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden congratulated by telephone the newly-appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and discussed continuing cooperation in support of Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom to offer his congratulations," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday. "President Biden and Prime Minister Truss discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine."

The two officials also discussed other pressing topics, including addressing challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and energy security, the release said.