Biden Congratulations Israel, Lebanon On Officializing Maritime Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Biden Congratulations Israel, Lebanon on Officializing Maritime Agreement

US President Joe Biden extended his congratulations on Thursday to Israel and Lebanon for officializing an agreement to establish a permanent maritime boundary, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden extended his congratulations on Thursday to Israel and Lebanon for officializing an agreement to establish a permanent maritime boundary, according to a release.

"I am proud to congratulate Israel and Lebanon on officially concluding their agreement to resolve their long-standing maritime boundary dispute," Biden said in a release.

Both countries took the final steps to bring the agreement into force on Thursday and submitted the final paperwork to the United Nations in the presence of the US.

Biden added that the US would "continue to serve as a facilitator" as Israel and Lebanon implemented the agreement.

