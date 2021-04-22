UrduPoint.com
Biden, Congress Preparing $300Mln Civilian Aid Package For Afghanistan - Blinken

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:18 AM

The Biden administration is working with Congress to push through a $300 million package of additional civilian aid for Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Biden administration is working with Congress to push through a $300 million package of additional civilian aid for Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As part of our commitment to invest in and support the Afghan people, we are working with Congress to provide nearly $300 million in additional civilian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 from both the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development," Blinken said.

