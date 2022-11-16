Biden Considering Forcing US Oil Firms to Add to Winter Fuel Stockpiles - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) President Joe Biden is planning to make US oil companies store more fuel inside the United States to avoid a price spike from weak energy supply during the seasonally-high winter demand period for heating, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

While the United States has pledged to be a major diesel supplier to Europe in the coming months due to market disruptions related to the sanctions placed on Russian oil, "we also want to make sure there's enough fuel in the United States," Granholm said in an interview broadcast by Bloomberg news.

Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, Granholm said dwindling diesel stockpiles in the US Northeast storage hub has stoked concerns about price spikes this winter.

"It may not be a business choice that they make, but we're asking, as the companies that are operating in America, to do what they are doing in other countries" where there are minimum fuel-storage requirements, Granholm said. "And that's why the president is looking at that."

The report said Granholm's statement marked the strongest sign yet that Biden was considering mandatory stockpile requirements in response to the lowest stockpile on record for this time of the year in US East Coast inventories of petroleum distillates, which include diesel and heating oil.

Heating oil is a vital winter commodity in US Northeast regions such as New England, where it is burned more than any other fuel during the winter months. Yet, heating oil stockpiles in New England are now less than a third of typical levels, the report said.

Biden will need a congressional mandate to turn mandatory fuel stockpiling into law.

Granholm said legislation to expand the government's 1 million-barrel Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve is already pending, adding that now could be the moment for an enactment as "it's on the table."

Oil industry representatives, however, have warned against such a move, saying it would increase holding costs and could boost prices in the short term. The potential loss of control by Biden and the Democrats of the House of Representative in the November 8 elections could also thwart the president's plan.