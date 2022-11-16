UrduPoint.com

Biden Considering Forcing US Oil Firms To Add To Winter Fuel Stockpiles - Energy Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Biden Considering Forcing US Oil Firms to Add to Winter Fuel Stockpiles - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) President Joe Biden is planning to make US oil companies store more fuel inside the United States to avoid a price spike from weak energy supply during the seasonally-high winter demand period for heating, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

While the United States has pledged to be a major diesel supplier to Europe in the coming months due to market disruptions related to the sanctions placed on Russian oil, "we also want to make sure there's enough fuel in the United States," Granholm said in an interview broadcast by Bloomberg news.

Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, Granholm said dwindling diesel stockpiles in the US Northeast storage hub has stoked concerns about price spikes this winter.

"It may not be a business choice that they make, but we're asking, as the companies that are operating in America, to do what they are doing in other countries" where there are minimum fuel-storage requirements, Granholm said. "And that's why the president is looking at that."

The report said Granholm's statement marked the strongest sign yet that Biden was considering mandatory stockpile requirements in response to the lowest stockpile on record for this time of the year in US East Coast inventories of petroleum distillates, which include diesel and heating oil.

Heating oil is a vital winter commodity in US Northeast regions such as New England, where it is burned more than any other fuel during the winter months. Yet, heating oil stockpiles in New England are now less than a third of typical levels, the report said.

Biden will need a congressional mandate to turn mandatory fuel stockpiling into law.

Granholm said legislation to expand the government's 1 million-barrel Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve is already pending, adding that now could be the moment for an enactment as "it's on the table."

Oil industry representatives, however, have warned against such a move, saying it would increase holding costs and could boost prices in the short term. The potential loss of control by Biden and the Democrats of the House of Representative in the November 8 elections could also thwart the president's plan.

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe Egypt Oil Price United States Hub May November Democrats Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

6 minutes ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

6 minutes ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

6 minutes ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.