Biden Considering Retired African American Gen. Austin as Nominee for Pentagon Head- Axios

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden is considering retired African American four-star General Lloyd Austin as a nominee for the defense secretary, US media reported.

If appointed, Austin will be the first African American chief of the Pentagon in US history.

According to the Axios news outlet, Biden's team is facing pressure to appoint an African American official as a senior member of the cabinet.

The shortlist of the candidates for the chief of the Pentagon also includes former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, female veteran and Senator Tammy Duckworth and former female Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy.

Flournoy was thought to be a frontrunner, but later other factors - such as race, experience and Biden's comfort level - came into play, Axios reported citing its sources.

Austin headed the US Central Command between 2013 and 2016 when he announced his retirement.