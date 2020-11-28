UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Considering Retired African American Gen. Austin As Nominee For Pentagon Head- Axios

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:00 AM

Biden Considering Retired African American Gen. Austin as Nominee for Pentagon Head- Axios

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden is considering retired African American four-star General Lloyd Austin as a nominee for the defense secretary, US media reported.

If appointed, Austin will be the first African American chief of the Pentagon in US history.

According to the Axios news outlet, Biden's team is facing pressure to appoint an African American official as a senior member of the cabinet.

The shortlist of the candidates for the chief of the Pentagon also includes former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, female veteran and Senator Tammy Duckworth and former female Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy.

Flournoy was thought to be a frontrunner, but later other factors - such as race, experience and Biden's comfort level - came into play, Axios reported citing its sources.

Austin headed the US Central Command between 2013 and 2016 when he announced his retirement. 

Related Topics

Pentagon Austin 2016 Media Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

5 hours ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

5 hours ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

5 hours ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

5 hours ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

5 hours ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.