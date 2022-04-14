Biden Considering Sending High-Level Official to Meet Zelenskyy in Kiev - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration is considering sending a high-level official to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Politico reported citing two US officials.

The report said on Wednesday that the US administration has made no final decision about who to send to Kiev but it could be President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.