Biden Considers Independent Senator King to Head US Intelligence - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Projected President Joe Biden is looking at Independent Maine Senator Angus King as a candidate to head the US intelligence services, Politico reported.

Biden is looking at King, a longtime Senate colleague who caucuses with and generally supports the Democrats though remaining an Independent, to oversee the 17 main US intelligence agencies in the position, which President George W. Bush created in 2005, the report said on Friday.

Politico cited three sources whom it described as being familiar with the discussions on the appointments being currently held by the Biden's transition team.

King was a member of the US Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

King has been a critic of President Donald Trump and has accused him of politicizing the position Director of National Intelligence.

Biden has told some of his advisers that he wants the US intelligence services to be run by individuals with long experience and visibility in holding such posts before.

While Biden has been projected by most US media outlets to be the next president of the United States, the election results have not been certified and are disputed. Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via a massive election fraud. Trump is now demanding audits and recounts in several US states and is filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek redress.