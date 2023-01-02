Biden Continues Deliberations on Whether to Run for President Again - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has not yet made a final decision on whether to run for a second term in 2024, Politico reports citing sources.

On vacation on the island of St. Croix, Biden "continued his running conversation with family and a select few friends and allies about a reelection bid," Politico said on Sunday, citing three people with knowledge of the deliberations.

According to Politico, First Lady Jill Biden is in favor of her 80-year-old husband running for a second term.

Despite concerns about Biden's ability to handle another presidential campaign, those in the president's circle believe he is likely to run again in 2024 and that a relevant announcement could be made earlier than expected, possibly in mid-February, Politico said, citing sources.

In November, US media reported that Biden had been meeting privately with a very small group of senior advisers at the White House residence to prepare for a potential 2024 reelection campaign.

