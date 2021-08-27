Biden Continues to Believe Best to Leave Afghanistan By August 31 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden continues believe that the best strategy for the United States is to complete its military withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"The President relies on the advice of his military commanders, and they continue to believe that it is essential to get out by [August] 31," Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.