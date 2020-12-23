UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Continues To Believe Controversial Reports On His Son Part Of Russian Disinformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Biden Continues to Believe Controversial Reports on His Son Part of Russian Disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden said during a press conference that he still believes media reports about his son Hunter Biden's corrupt business dealings abroad are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

US media previously reported, according to obtained emails, that Hunter Biden had used his father's position as US vice president to make deals with Chinese, Ukrainian and other authorities and businesses.

"Yes, yes, yes," Joe Biden said when asked if he still thinks the stories about his son this fall were part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Biden said his Justice Department will be independent when deciding how to proceed with the investigation into allegations of his son's corrupt business dealings.

The president-elect added that there have been no discussions with his team or potential pick for US Attorney General about Hunter Biden's legal troubles.

Hunter Biden announced earlier this month that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax records, but added he is confident the review will show he acted legally and appropriately.

Hunter Biden did not report approximately $400,000 in income he collected after joining the Ukrainian energy company Burisma's board of directors in 2014, according to media reports.

US President Donald Trump had earlier publicly called on the US authorities to investigate Hunter Biden for selling access to the office of US Vice President and other corrupt practices in Ukraine, China and elsewhere. Trump has warned that Hunter's questionable business dealings have compromised US national security.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia China Company Trump Media

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

1 hour ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

2 hours ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.