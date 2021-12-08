Biden Continues to Believe Stable US-Russia Relations in Both Sides' Interest - Nuland

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) President Joe Biden continues to believe that both the United States and Russia are interested in a stable and predictable bilateral relationship, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"More broadly, President Biden continues to believe that a more stable and predictable US-Russia relationship is in both countries' interests," Nuland said. "We will continue to have deep disagreements with the Kremlin on human rights, Mr. Navalny's treatment, press and NGO freedom, Belarus, cyber threats, election interference, detaining American citizens, embassy staffing and many other things. President Biden has and will continue to raise all these issues with President Putin."