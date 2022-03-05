Biden Continues to Think Diplomacy With Russia Possible - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) President Joe Biden continues to believe that diplomacy with Russia is possible, and the United States is not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The President believes there continues to be a diplomatic path forward that will help resolve what we are seeing on the ground. President Putin has the ability to de-escalate," Psaki told a press briefing.

She added that Washington is not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country. "This is not the policy of the United States," she stated.

On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed, referring to President Vladimir Putin, that the only way to end the Ukraine crisis is for Russians to "take this guy out."