Open Menu

Biden Continuously Being Updated On Events In Russia - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Biden Continuously Being Updated On Events in Russia - White House

US President Joe Biden continues to get briefings on the situation in Russia following the attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden continues to get briefings on the situation in Russia following the attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company,� White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Wednesday.

"As my colleagues have said, he was briefed regularly, even hourly over the weekend. And those briefings continue, have continued. So you know, he's continuously being updated by his national security team on what we're seeing," Dalton said. "But beyond that, we're not going to get into any sort of public speculation."

The Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia White House Company Vladimir Putin Dalton Criminals Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , President ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , President Erdogan exchange Eid greeting ..

6 seconds ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Another Quran-Burni ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Slams Another Quran-Burning Incident in Sweden

8 seconds ago
 Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

Biden Says Putin 'Clearly Losing War in Iraq'

33 seconds ago
 Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Ch ..

Delta Flight Safely Lands Without Front Gear in Charlotte - Reports

35 seconds ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Ara ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Adha greetings from Arab, Islamic counterparts

17 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown P ..

UAE President receives Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes on Eid Al Adha

18 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Zaabil Palace Majlis

18 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer i ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer in Al Ain

18 minutes ago
 US Fed Chair Powell leaves door open to two straig ..

US Fed Chair Powell leaves door open to two straight rate hikes ahead

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Seeks Moratorium on Commercial Seabed ..

Switzerland Seeks Moratorium on Commercial Seabed Mining in International Waters

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World