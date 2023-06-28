Biden Continuously Being Updated On Events in Russia - White House

US President Joe Biden continues to get briefings on the situation in Russia following the attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said on Wednesday

"As my colleagues have said, he was briefed regularly, even hourly over the weekend. And those briefings continue, have continued. So you know, he's continuously being updated by his national security team on what we're seeing," Dalton said. "But beyond that, we're not going to get into any sort of public speculation."

The Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.