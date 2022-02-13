Biden Conveyed to Putin His Concerns Over Safety of US Citizens in Ukraine - Official

US President Joe Biden clearly conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the security and safety of American citizens staying in Ukraine during their phone conversation, the White House said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden clearly conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the security and safety of American citizens staying in Ukraine during their phone conversation, the White House said on Saturday.

"We are continuing to reduce our diplomatic presence in Kiev, as you've seen, and the President (Biden) was very direct with President Putin about our concern for the safety and security of Americans still in Ukraine," a senior administration official said.