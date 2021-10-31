(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the Russian-made S-400 missile system at Turkey's disposal, during the talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on G20 sidelines on Sunday, the White House said.

"President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey's importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system," the press statement said.

Russia and Turkey concluded a contract on S-400 missile defense system in 2017, and the equipment was shipped in 2019.