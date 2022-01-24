Biden Could Send US Troops to Baltics, Eastern Europe Over Ukraine Concerns - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden is considering deploying US troops to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe over concerns about the situation in Ukraine, The New York Times reports.

US administration officials told the newspaper on Sunday that Biden is expected to make a decision on possibly deploying "several thousand US troops, as well as warships and aircraft" this week.

According to The New York Times, during a Saturday meeting at Camp David, Pentagon officials presented Biden with several possible scenarios of boosting US military presence close to the Russian borders. One of the options is to send 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe, "with the potential to increase that number tenfold if things deteriorate," the newspaper said.