UrduPoint.com

Biden Could Send US Troops To Baltics, Eastern Europe Over Ukraine Concerns - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Biden Could Send US Troops to Baltics, Eastern Europe Over Ukraine Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden is considering deploying US troops to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe over concerns about the situation in Ukraine, The New York Times reports.

US administration officials told the newspaper on Sunday that Biden is expected to make a decision on possibly deploying "several thousand US troops, as well as warships and aircraft" this week.

According to The New York Times, during a Saturday meeting at Camp David, Pentagon officials presented Biden with several possible scenarios of boosting US military presence close to the Russian borders. One of the options is to send 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe, "with the potential to increase that number tenfold if things deteriorate," the newspaper said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Pentagon David New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

20 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.