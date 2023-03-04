Biden Could Skip Coronation of King Charles III - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend the coronation of UK King Charles III, Time magazine reports citing two people familiar with Biden's plans.

"That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend," a White House official told Time on Friday, specifying that the US president's schedule for May had not been finalized.

The official coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023. World leaders and foreign monarchs are reportedly expected to receive formal invitations to the event, which will be the UK's first coronation in 70 years, in April.

If Biden does not attend the coronation, he will have followed in the footsteps of late US President Dwight Eisenhower, who skipped the coronation of late Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago, in June 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 in Scotland. Her son Charles became the United Kingdom's new monarch under the name Charles III.