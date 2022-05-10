UrduPoint.com

Biden Counterterror Pick Left Beirut Embassy Unprotected After Soleimani Strike - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Biden Counterterror Pick Left Beirut Embassy Unprotected After Soleimani Strike - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) President Joe Biden's nominee for the State Department's lead counterterrorism position left the US embassy in Beirut unprotected after the the United States killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Politico reported on Monday.

Elizabeth Richard, who previously served as US Ambassador to Lebanon, turned away a small military force deployed to Beirut for the protection of the embassy after the US military killed Soleimani in a drone strike in January 2020, the report said citing US officials and congressional aides.

Richard made the decision to send the Quick Response Force (QRF) back without sufficient coordination with higher-ups, nine former US officials and current congressional aides said.

Richard purportedly made the decision in order not to attract attention from Hezbollah, because there was no space to house the QRF and also because she believed the embassy was secure without the QRF in place, the report said.

The decision was made despite intelligence indicating specific threats against the Beirut embassy following Soleimani's assassination, the report also said. Richard also made the decision without consulting then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials, the report added.

One former US official said that the move was "perceived as an act of insubordination," but by the time Pompeo could overrule Richard's decision, the QRF was already finalizing their return to base, according to the report.

Richard will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing to lead the State Department's counterterrorism efforts.

Related Topics

Hearing Drone Senate Beirut Lead United States Lebanon January 2020 From Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

2 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

2 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

2 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

2 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.