UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Courts Florida Hispanic Community, Hits Trump Record On COVID-19 - Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

Biden Courts Florida Hispanic Community, Hits Trump Record on COVID-19 - Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Hispanic Americans were dying at three times the national average from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID -19) as a consequence of President Donald Trump's policies in response to the pandemic, while his actions on Cuba had only left the government there stronger and more repressive, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech in Miami.

"The infection rate among Hispanics is almost three times higher [than the national average]. More than 40,000 Hispanics have died from COVID-19," Biden said in his speech on Monday.

Biden was speaking in the Little Havana district of Miami. The Cuban-American community in Florida overwhelmingly supported Trump when he narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden also slammed the president's policies on Cuba saying they had failed for four years.

"The administration's policy is not working. There are more political prisoners [in Cuba] than there were four years ago. Russia is an increasing presence in Miami. ... It is unconscionable to send Cubans back to Cuba. Almost 10,000 Cuban refugees are languishing on the Mexican border because the administration is not processing visas," Biden said.

Florida, with 29 Electoral College votes, is one of the four most populous states in the United States and a must-win for Trump in his plans to be re-elected on November 3.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Died Havana Miami Florida United States Cuba November Border 2016 From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

2 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

3 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

3 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

4 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

4 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.