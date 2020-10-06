Biden Courts Florida Hispanic Community, Hits Trump Record on COVID-19 - Speech

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Hispanic Americans were dying at three times the national average from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID -19) as a consequence of President Donald Trump's policies in response to the pandemic, while his actions on Cuba had only left the government there stronger and more repressive, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech in Miami.

"The infection rate among Hispanics is almost three times higher [than the national average]. More than 40,000 Hispanics have died from COVID-19," Biden said in his speech on Monday.

Biden was speaking in the Little Havana district of Miami. The Cuban-American community in Florida overwhelmingly supported Trump when he narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden also slammed the president's policies on Cuba saying they had failed for four years.

"The administration's policy is not working. There are more political prisoners [in Cuba] than there were four years ago. Russia is an increasing presence in Miami. ... It is unconscionable to send Cubans back to Cuba. Almost 10,000 Cuban refugees are languishing on the Mexican border because the administration is not processing visas," Biden said.

Florida, with 29 Electoral College votes, is one of the four most populous states in the United States and a must-win for Trump in his plans to be re-elected on November 3.