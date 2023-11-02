Biden courts rural US voters with Minnesota farm visit

Northfield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he aims at "restoring pride" in rural America, pitching his reelection bid to a constituency which voted overwhelmingly for his rival Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

"My plan is about investing in rural America. It's about something else as well. It's about restoring pride... to rural communities that have been left behind for far too long," he said during a visit to a farm in Minnesota.

The Midwestern state also happens to be home to Dean Phillips, a congressman little known on the national stage who has just thrown his hat into the ring as a challenger to Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Barring a huge surprise, Biden is nearly guaranteed to be his party's presidential candidate in November 2024.

For this visit Biden has picked a family farm that grows corn and soy and raises hogs.

The White House is pledging more than $5 billion in investment in rural America, with the funds coming from programs instituted under Biden's vast infrastructure overhaul and energy transition plans.

For example, $1.7 billion will go toward developing so-called smart farms that are more resistant to global warming, while another $1.1 billion will be earmarked for infrastructure projects.

Another $274 million will be set aside for developing high-speed internet access in rural areas.

The 80-year-old Democrat, pointing out that over four decades the United States had lost some 400,000 farms, spoke of young people living in the countryside, who say to themselves: "There's nothing for me here. I gotta leave."

"I came to office determined to change that," he declared.