Biden Criticizes Trump For Lack Of Reaction To Lukashenko's Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump for the lack of reaction to the recent inauguration of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko was sworn in on Wednesday during a ceremony that had not been publicly announced in advance, prompting the escalation of opposition rallies.

"On Wednesday, Lukashenka inaugurated himself in a sham ceremony that democracies around the world refused to recognize, while keeping leaders like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Maria Kolesnikova in exile or prison. Yet President Trump refuses to speak out against Lukashenka's actions or to offer his personal support for the pro-democracy movement," Biden said in a statement on late Friday.

Biden said he would defend democratic values and stand with those who share them in case of the victory in the presidential election.

"Once again, I call for an immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus, including Maria Kolesnikova, Sergei Tikhanovsky, Viktar Babaryka, Vitali Shkliarov, and many others who have been unlawfully detained.

I call on those in positions of power in Belarus to acknowledge the need for new elections that are truly free and fair. Together with our democratic allies and partners, we must stand united and support the pro-democracy movement's dream of a free Belarus," Biden added.

On August 9, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent leader Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

To challenge the results of the vote, the Belarusian opposition has been staging rallies across the country. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Lukashenko has repeatedly stressed that from his point of view the protests are directed from Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

