Biden Criticizes Trump For Pledges To Pardon January 6 Rioters

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022

Biden Criticizes Trump for Pledges to Pardon January 6 Rioters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday night that ex-US President Donald Trump's pledge to pardon January 6 rioters goes against the concept of democracy.

Trump said in early September that he would very favorably consider full pardons for individuals charged in connection with the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, if he decides to run again in 2024 and is elected.

"You know what he (Trump) recently said? He said if he gets elected again, he will pardon them all (rioters). He will pay their legal fees. How can you call yourself a democrat with a small d? How can it be?" Biden told the Democratic National Committee's meeting.

The president noted that Trump's supporters "embrace political violence" and "threaten our democracy," adding that it is impossible to "be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy" at the same time, "cannot support law enforcement and call the mob to attack the police on January 6.

" Biden added that he would no longer allow anyone to "steal" the election and called for a vote in the midterm elections in November.

A crowd of people entered the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several states Trump has claimed were fraudulent. Numerous individuals have been charged by the Federal authorities with alleged crimes, including trespassing and disrupting official congressional proceedings, and Congress formed a special panel to investigate Trump's connection to the incident.

