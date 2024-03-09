Biden Criticizes Trump-Orban Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) US President Joe Biden criticized election rival Donald Trump on Friday for meeting Viktor Orban, saying the Hungarian premier was "looking for dictatorship."
Orban traveled to Florida on Friday to meet his "good friend" former US president Trump. He has frequently expressed hope for the Republican's return to power.
"You know who he's meeting with today, down in Mar-a-Lago?" Democrat Biden told supporters in a campaign rally that repeatedly slammed Trump.
"Orban of Hungary, who stated flatly he doesn't think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship."
He added: "I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it."
Orban Friday evening posted a Facebook picture of himself and the former US leader outside what appeared to be Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
"Make America great again, Mr. President!" Orban wrote in English.
"The visit emphasized building relations between American and Hungarian conservatives, and the benefits that could come from the election of President Trump in November," Orban aide Gladden Pappin told AFP, confirming the meeting had indeed taken place.
Biden referred to the Orban meeting immediately after blasting Trump for having encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries that did not pay their financial dues.
Hungary is the only EU member that has maintained close ties with the Kremlin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Orban regularly advocates for immediate ceasefire and peace talks, arguing Trump, who has previously expressed admiration for Putin, is best qualified to find a way out of the conflict.
The Hungarian leader angered fellow EU leaders by meeting Putin in September and has previously spoken out against Western sanctions on Moscow.
