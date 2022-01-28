UrduPoint.com

Biden Cutting Off $130Mln Military Aid To Egypt Over Human Rights Concerns - Reports

January 28, 2022

The US government will hold back on $130 million in military aid previously planned for Egypt's military because of concerns about the Cairo government's abuse of human rights, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The US government will hold back on $130 million in military aid previously planned for Egypt's military because of concerns about the Cairo government's abuse of human rights, CNN reported on Friday.

The aid is being withheld as a signal of Washington's disapproval after the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi failed to meet US State Department standards on respect for human rights, the report said, citing a senior State Department official.

The report came out only two days before the January 30 deadline when the State Department was scheduled to announce plans for the funds, which have been suspended from being disbursed to Egypt in September 2021, as was originally planned, because of human rights concerns, the report added.

During the 2020 US presidential election campaign, then candidate and now President Joe Biden pledged to end the issuing of what he called blank checks for al-Sisi, whom he described as then-president Donald Trump's favorite dictator.

However, US human rights activists remain skeptical about the move, noting that it comes after Biden approved this past week an enormous new $2.5 billion sale of US weapons and equipment to Egypt, according to the report.

