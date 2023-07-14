Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia - RFK Jr.

President Joe Biden's decision to deploy additional troops to Europe is about preparing for a ground war with Russia, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) President Joe Biden's decision to deploy additional troops to Europe is about preparing for a ground war with Russia, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday.

"President Biden just called up 3,000 reservists to augment US troops in Europe as part of 'Operation Atlantic Resolve.' I want people to understand what this troop mobilization is about.

It's about preparing for a ground war with Russia," Kennedy said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Biden issued an executive order approving the mobilization of 3,000 US reserves to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Operation Atlantic Resolve is a contingency operation that provides rotational deployments of combat-ready American forces to Europe in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

There are already some 100,000 US troops stationed throughout Europe.