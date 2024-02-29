Biden declared 'fit for duty' as age issue looms in election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) US President Joe Biden remains "fit for duty" with no new health worries, his doctor said Wednesday after the 81-year-old's last medical ahead of an election in which his age is a key issue.

The keenly awaited annual examination at the Walter Reed military medical center outside Washington came just weeks after a special counsel report that portrayed him as elderly and forgetful.

"He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said in a summary.

The only new issue this year was Biden's use of a machine to keep his airways clear at night and reduce sleep disruption, along with an emergency dental procedure, O'Connor said after the examination.

Biden suffers from a range of minor physical issues including a stiff walk due to wear and tear in his spine but there was no significant change in them from last year, the report said.